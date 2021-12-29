South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get South32 alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South32 (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.