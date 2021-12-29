SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.25. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.