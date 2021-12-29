Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Sells $116,640.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPRO stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,449. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

