Splintershards Market Cap Tops $67.88 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and $3.60 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016381 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010425 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 10,391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.