Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

