Stakenet Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Stakenet has a market cap of $13.94 million and $57,364.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00283214 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010436 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00142571 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,721,332 coins and its circulating supply is 123,182,294 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

