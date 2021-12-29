State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,685 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TriMas by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRS stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

