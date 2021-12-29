State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSTR opened at $567.97 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $344.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $691.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.14.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.