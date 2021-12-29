State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $426,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

