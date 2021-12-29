State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,354 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

