State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,888 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

