Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

