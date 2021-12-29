Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stellantis by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Stellantis by 22.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.