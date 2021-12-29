Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 4.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.16. 11,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,244,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Stem alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,281 shares of company stock worth $7,598,624 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.