Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.27 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.35 or 0.07836548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.47 or 1.00158525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

