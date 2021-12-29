Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,085 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 57.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 6,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

