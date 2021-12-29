Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 800 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

