Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $325.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.