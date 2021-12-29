Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 924,120 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $349.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

