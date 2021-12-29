Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 5,300 MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $184,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.53. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

