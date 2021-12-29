Strs Ohio Buys 1,600 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gray Television by 61.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gray Television by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

GTN stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

