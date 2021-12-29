Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 350.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

