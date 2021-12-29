Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

