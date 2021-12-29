Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Stryker has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
SYK stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.
SYK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.