Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.