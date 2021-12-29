Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 584,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average of $264.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

