Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Buys 20,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOVA opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

