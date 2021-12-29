Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $26.89. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 6,901 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

