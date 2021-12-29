SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.71

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$8.75. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 6,624 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$910.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.52 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1295244 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

