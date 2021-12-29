Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.17 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and $913,193.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,904,803 coins and its circulating supply is 339,108,938 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

