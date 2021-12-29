Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.27). Approximately 162,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 324,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.25).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.11.

In related news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,868.93).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

