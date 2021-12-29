Swap (XWP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $310.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $361,080.02 and approximately $310.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,574,985 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

