SYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.68 million and $267.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00283105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,025,441 coins and its circulating supply is 125,299,960 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars.

