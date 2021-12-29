Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

