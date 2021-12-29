Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

