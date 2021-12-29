Syscoin Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $582.62 million and approximately $38.86 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00311771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,973,091 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

