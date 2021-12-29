T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $208,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

