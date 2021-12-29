Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Trading Up 6.9%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Talanx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

