Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 120,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,229,830 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,225,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 550,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.