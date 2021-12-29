TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11,590.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 318,497 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 95,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

