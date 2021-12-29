TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 244,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,121,732. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.