TCTC Holdings LLC Has $33.37 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. 76,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

