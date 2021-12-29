TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

