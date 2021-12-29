TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 248,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

