TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,731. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

