TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,431,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier accounts for approximately 19.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $411,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,411. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

