TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. 173,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The company has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.