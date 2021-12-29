TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,834. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

