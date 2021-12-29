TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 5.2%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 1,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

