Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

