Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Stake Lessened by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the quarter. Teekay LNG Partners comprises 3.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $33,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

